Mother of woman murdered by boyfriend raises awareness about domestic violence

Last week, the New Braunfels Police Department announced a man had been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, who disappeared a year ago.

Her mother is raising awareness about domestic violence.

19-year-old Andreanna Flores disappeared on May 19, 2023.

"My baby was so beautiful. She had a heart of gold, always willing to help someone," her mother, Andrea Winter, said. "I take one day at a time. I do fall, and I hit my knees. I do cry, because I miss my baby so much."

NBPD says after an investigation that spanned San Antonio, Bexar County, Laredo and New Mexico, her boyfriend, 25-year-old Gilberto Sepulveda of San Antonio, was arrested and charged with her murder.

"I do want justice for my daughter. At the end of the day, I never stopped looking for my baby," Winter said.

In the beginning, Andreanna's loved ones knew she did not leave on her own.

"When I knew the type of person he was towards my daughter, he was very abusive to my daughter, very controlling, so you cannot tell me that she left with another man. It didn't take long, you know, for them to figure it out that it is him," Winter said.

Sepulveda is also facing charges of continuous family violence and repeated violation of a protective order. He is being held in the Comal County Jail on a $813,000 bond.

"He took something very valuable for me. That was my daughter. That was my best friend. That's something I'll never get back," Winter said.

Winter is now raising Andreanna's two young children and says Andreanna had plans to finish school and get into cosmetology.

"I want all the other girls, the other young generation coming up in this world. You have to be afraid to speak out if you are experiencing domestic violence, because not only is it happening in homes with grown women, it's also happening within the schools at an early age," she said.

Stephanie Kegley, a missing persons and domestic violence advocate, has been helping Winter. They've made it their mission to raise awareness about domestic violence.

"Reach out. There are agencies everywhere, there's people who want to help everywhere," Kegley said.

They want to share Andreanna's story to make sure the same thing doesn't happen to someone else.

"My purpose today is to raise awareness to the young queens that are coming up in the world to recognize those red flags," Winter said.

NBPD also encourages anyone dealing with domestic violence to reach out. They have resources through their Victims Services Division.