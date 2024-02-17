Missing William Sieh: 17-year-old last seen on Wednesday in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texaas - Pearland Police Department and Texas DPS are asking for any information on a missing 17-year-old.
An AMBER Alert was issued for William Sieh who was last seen at his home in the 3600 block of Pine Chase Drive in Pearland around 8:45 p.m.
Sieh is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, says Texas DPS.
William Sieh
He was last seen wearing a gray and maroon long-sleeved Pearland shirt with black pants.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 281-997-4316 and reference case number 24-001469.