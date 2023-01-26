Mission Accomplished loses about $35K after thief steals truck

Mission Accomplished, a local nonprofit, said it lost about $35,000 after someone stole their mobile laundry truck.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, a box truck belonging to Mission Accomplished was stolen from Bergstrom storage.

The truck pulls the nonprofit's mobile laundry trailer.

"We take our trailer to various locations around the city to provide this service to those who are experiencing homelessness," says Mission Accomplished CEO Ebonie Trice.

Mission Accomplished reported the stolen truck to Austin police Tuesday morning.

Co-founder Ebonie Trice is hopeful they can find the truck. The truck has no distinct markings, however, it did have the number 3934 on the front bumper.

"It has a ramp on the back unfortunately it doesn't have the logo on there because it was always attached to the trailer which has the logo," says Trice.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

For most people it's just a truck, but for Jane Angelo, who has been homeless for four years now, says it means a lot more to her.

"Having clean clothes for me just makes me feel better," says homeless person Jane Angelo.

The nonprofit goes out three times a week to provide their service. Now that the truck has been stolen, they've had to alter how they operate.

"We have to revamp how we do things, so now we have to go to the laundry facilities which endure more expenses," says Trice.

The stolen truck, including the supplies inside, is worth about $35,000. If they can't recover the truck, the nonprofit will have to buy a new one and that would cost about $20,000.

"We don't have any giveaways, we can't give away supplies, so we have to borrow some things," says Trice.

Due to the loss, the nonprofit must go to a laundry facility, which will be $100 a day.

If you would like to help out the organization you can make a donation here.

The nonprofit will be at Violet Keepsafe storage from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. to pick up laundry to take to the laundromat.