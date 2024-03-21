Mission of Hope taking donations to help Haiti as violence escalates

As the violence escalates in Haiti, more Americans are trying to leave that country.

There is concern Haiti could spiral into anarchy after a powerful gang leader called for a march to the National Palace. The fighting between heavily armed gangs and the National police has been tense all week.

Now, the State Department says it has completed its first evacuation of American citizens, and it is now exploring new ways to get stranded Americans back home.

Fred Johnson, founder and CEO of Mission of Hope, a Cedar Park-based nonprofit serving Haiti since 1998, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.

If you would like to donate, use the QR code, or go to the nonprofit's website

Rebecca Thomas: Brad, how does your organization help the people of Haiti?

Fred Johnson: Well, primarily, we've been there now for 25 years, and we work through education, nutrition. We're feeding over 125,000 children a day throughout the country. We work with churches across the island, and we have over 1700 locations that we deliver food through in the country.

Rebecca Thomas: Many U.S. citizens in Haiti are trying to get out of the country because of the unrest there. Is Mission of Hope working to bring anyone home who is currently stranded there, or how are you working that out?

Fred Johnson: Yeah, fortunately, all of our staff, U.S. staff were taken out over two years ago when the State Department issued their first warning. Our 380 full-time Haitian staff are there doing tremendous work, heroic work. But we're working with a lot of organizations that have called us and said they had staff and Americans that were still there that couldn't get out because the airport shut down. So we've been working with them and working with different groups that are working to get them out, get them back to safety and where they belong here at home.

Rebecca Thomas: And the Haitians that work with you, what are they saying about the situation there and how dire it is?

Fred Johnson: Yeah. I've been serving in Haiti for 48 years of my life, and I've never seen Haiti like it is today. The government is not there. There's not an elected official. And so you have the Haitian people crying out, asking for food, asking for help. What they're really asking for is an opportunity, an opportunity to be able to thrive in their country and lead their country. And we know right now, through the UN, that 1.3 million people are days away from starvation.

Rebecca Thomas: And it was a tough situation to begin with as far as poverty is concerned. And crime.

Fred Johnson: Yes. It's been it's been definitely a tough situation. But I will say, I believe the people of Haiti and the country of Haiti are beautiful. The people of Haiti are resilient, and what they are longing for is the opportunity to see their nation change. And that's what they desire is that opportunity to build their nation.

Rebecca Thomas: What can people here in Central Texas across the country do to help out?

Fred Johnson: Yeah, I mean, there are many things you could do, certainly pray for Haiti right now. We need something to happen there. We need military intervention to stabilize. So call your congressmen, let them know the need is there, and give to an organization that is doing something there. Right now we know 100,000 people that are Haitian that need meals. We can get them those meals, but we need support to be able to to do that.

Rebecca Thomas: All right. Brad Johnson with Mission of Hope. Thank you so much for sharing your time and your perspective with us tonight.