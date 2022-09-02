Montopolis Drive maintenance to last six weeks, says Austin Public Works

article

Maintenance on Montopolis Drive will be starting next week and is expected to last six weeks, says Austin Public Works.

Crews will be making repairs to Montopolis Drive between East Oltorf Street and Grove Boulevard starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The repairs consist of replacing failing pavement with new asphalt and limited concrete curb replacement. New pavement markings will follow the asphalt placement and allow for Austin residents' commutes on the busy road safer and more convenient.

Localized construction impacts include:

Alternating Lane Closures: Montopolis Drive will remain accessible at all times in both directions. The street will operate with two lanes (one in each direction) throughout the project.

Work Hours: Work hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F. Lane closures will remain in effect for 24 hours and change only as work progresses. Detour signage for pedestrians is posted.

Timeline: Project expected to last 6 weeks pending weather

Austin Public Works is urging everyone traveling in the area to watch their speed and stay alert for construction workers and pedestrian traffic. To learn more about Austin's Road Resurfacing Programs, click here or call 3-1-1.