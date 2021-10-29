More than 70 NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween in Texas

St. David's Women's Center of Texas had an adorable party in the NICU today.

Parents, nurses, and hospital volunteers made costumes for the tiny patients.

More than 70 NICU babies celebrated their first Halloween at St. David's Women's Center of Texas, according to the hospital. The little patients wore a variety of cute costumes. One set of twins dressed as Mario and Luigi, another baby was a UT cheerleader. Wonder Woman and Captain America also made an appearance.

Each baby was given a keepsake "Cutest Pumpkin in the Patch" certificate and a photo. (St. David's Women's Center of Texas NICU)

Each baby was given a keepsake "Cutest Pumpkin in the Patch" certificate and a photo.

"Most babies slept through the party, but it made parents smile!" St. David's Women's Center of Texas said in a press release about the festivities.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter