More than $75K cash recovered in Fayette County traffic stop

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it recovered $75,775 after a traffic stop and arrested 42-year-old Jorge Cortez of Laredo. The stop happened on Monday, February 28 at around 10:15 a.m.

The stop was made on I-10 westbound at the 661 mile marker near Flatonia. A 2020 Toyota pickup, driven by Cortez, was stopped for a traffic violation. Officials say the drug interdiction investigator who made the stop observed criminal indicators and requested assistance from K-9 Kolt.

Photo of money recovered in March 1 traffic stop in Fayette County.

Kolt alerted to the vehicle and officials say a subsequent search revealed five vacuum-sealed bundles of U.S. currency cash hidden in the tailgate of the truck.

Cortez was taken to the Dan. R. Beck Justice Center and has been charged with felony money laundering.

