Most Wanted Sex Offender captured in Hays County

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The Brief Texas DPS announces capture of one of the people on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list Kenneth Hiner was arrested in Kyle on March 27 Hiner has been wanted since January 2026 out of Nueces County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements



The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of one of the people on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list.

31-year-old Kenneth O'Brien Hiner was taken into custody at a home in Kyle on March 27.

Officials say a Texas Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid for his arrest as Hiner's arrest was not from tip information.

The backstory:

In 2013, Hiner was arrested by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service for sexual assault and abusive sexual contact – assault. He was found guilty and sentenced to nine months in a military detention facility and received a bad conduct discharge.

Since 2015, Hiner has been arrested on three separate occasions for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Hiner had been wanted since January 2026 out of Nueces Co. for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.