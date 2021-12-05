Mother honors son killed in hit-and-run by cleaning up Austin trails

Boanerge John Herrera, affectionately known as "Bo," had turned 18 just months before he was killed in a hit-and-run in North Austin last month.

His mother Anna Ramos, who is still in mourning, is taking her grief and turning it into she says something beautiful that can help the community.

Herrera's life was cut short on the night of Nov. 20. He was coming home from visiting family in North Texas when the car he was in, which had other riders, crashed on the southbound side of I-35 just near Parmer Lane.

It was after he got out of the car, when another car passing by the scene hit and killed him. The driver who hit him fled the scene.

Ramos, knowing how much her son loved the outdoors, started a project to clean up Austin's trails.

The group will clean up trash and garbage people have left out on different trails.

She says by doing this she can not only give back to the community by helping out, but also bring awareness to driver and pedestrian safety.

If you have any information about the fatal hit-and-run, contact APD at 512-472-TIPS.

