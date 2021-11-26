Mother mourns loss of 18-year-old son killed in hit-and-run crash

There are many things Anna Ramos remembers about her 18-year-old son Boanerge John Herrera, affectionately known as "Bo."

"Bo loved music, animals, he hated bullies, he was bullied a lot too but he would defend others," she said.

Bo was like many teenagers, loved his mom, and was looking forward to starting his life.

"He didn't know what he wanted to be yet. All he knew was he wanted to take care of his mom, and he was still figuring out who he was," said Ramos.

His life was cut short on the night of Nov. 20. He was coming home from visiting family in North Texas when the car he was in, which had other riders, crashed on the southbound side of I-35 just near Parmer Lane. It was after he got out of the car, when another car that was passing by the scene, hit and killed him.

"The only thing they know is it was a small silver car," said Ramos.

The driver who hit him fled the scene. Ramos, although heartbroken, remains forgiving.

"I would tell him or her that I'm not mad at them. I don't hate them. I know it was an accident. No one knows what they are going to do in that situation until it actually happens," said Ramos.

Although she is forgiving, she hopes they will do what feels right, for their own sanity.

"I’m not going to ask them to come forward because that has to be a personal decision they make," said Ramos.

The family plans on holding a memorial service for Bo in Fort Worth. In the meantime Ramos is hoping to send a message to all on the roads, and to honor her son's legacy.

"Not only watch your surroundings, but also if you don't have to go out at night, don't, especially on freeways and highways," said Ramos.

Ramos also believes life is too short, and it’s important to let loved ones know how much you love them.

If you have any information about the fatal hit-and-run, contact APD at 512-472-TIPS.

