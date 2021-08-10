Mother of 2 men charged in death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French arrested

The mother of the two men accused in the shooting and killing of Chicago Police Officer Ella French was arrested on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 a.m., Evalena Flores of the Near North Side neighborhood entered Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn where one of her sons, Monte Morgan, is being treated after being shot by Chicago police after he allegedly opened fire during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Saturday.

The mother livestreamed what happened on Facebook.

"Monte! Monte!" the mother can be heard on video screaming. "Don't touch me!"

Oak Lawn police say she was taken into custody after attempting to gain access to the hospital room in which her son was staying. While trying to enter the room, Flores allegedly kicked a Christ Hospital Public Safety Officer in the groin.

Flores then continued to resist efforts to take her into custody while demanding to see her son, according to police.

Oak Lawn police say they contacted the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for approval of felony charges against Flores. However, after reviewing the case, the office charged Flores with misdemeanor offenses that include battery, resisting a peace office, and criminal trespass to real property.

Flores is due to appear in court on Sept. 15. in Bridgeview.

Over the weekend, the mother’s two sons — Monte Morgan and Eric Morgan — were pulled over on the South Side due to an expired license plate. Monte then allegedly pulled a gun and shot two officers, killing 29-year-old Ella French. The other officer is hospitalized in critical condition.

Also on Tuesday, a judge ordered both brothers held without bond.

