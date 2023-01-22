Adult taken to the hospital after motorcycle-vehicle crash in North Austin

An adult was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in North Austin.

ATCEMS reported the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at W. Parmer Lane and Tamayo Drive between W Anderson Mill Road and McNeil Drive.

The adult was later transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries.

ATCEMS says it is no longer on scene and no other information is available.