Texas State Parks smash records with massive 2026 First Day Hike turnout

The Brief Texas State Parks set participation records for the fourth straight year, with 12,835 people hiking over 28,000 miles on New Year’s Day. Texas led the nation in total events and attendance, with Dinosaur Valley and Palo Duro Canyon drawing the largest crowds. The agency credited favorable weather and growing family traditions for the 3,000-person increase in turnout over 2025.



Texas Parks and Wildlife announced that Texas State Parks set new participation records for the fourth consecutive year during First Day Hikes held on New Year’s Day.

Record turnout for 2026 First Day Hikes

Government Canyon State Natural Area (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

By the numbers:

On Jan. 1, 2026, a total of 86 Texas State Parks hosted 181 guided hikes that drew 12,835 participants, who logged a combined 28,154 miles while hiking. The numbers marked record highs for sites, events, participants and miles for the fourth straight year.

Participation increased by more than 3,000 people compared to 2025, while total miles hiked rose by nearly 10,000, the agency said.

Texas also led the nation in the number of First Day Hike sites, events and participants.

Franklin Mountains State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

Top Texas State Parks for hiking attendance

Dig deeper:

Dinosaur Valley State Park, southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, recorded the highest attendance with 931 participants, followed by Palo Duro Canyon State Park, just south of Amarillo, with 861 participants.

Other parks with high participation include Brazos Bend State Park, just southwest of Houston, with 830 hikers, Cedar Hill State Park in North Texas with 624 and Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, west of DFW, with 559 hikers.

Dinosaur Valley State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

What they're saying:

"Texas led the nation once again in First Day Hike participation," said Rodney Franklin, the director of Texas State Parks, said in a statement, citing favorable weather and strong family turnout.

"We had wonderful weather, and it was a great way to spend time with family in the outdoors at one of your Texas State Parks. So many Texans have made this event an annual tradition."

Plan your next Texas State Park visit

What's next:

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative encouraging people to start the new year outdoors on Jan. 1.

Texas State Parks offer trails ranging from short, easy walks to more strenuous routes. Trail maps are available on the department’s website and the Texas State Parks app.