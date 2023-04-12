VIDEO: 4 armed robbers hit Mr. Gatti's Pizza in Kyle; police investigating

Kyle police are looking for armed robbers that hit Mr. Gatti's Pizza in Kyle on Monday, April 10. It was all caught on camera.

Thankfully, none of the employees were injured. There were no customers there at the time.

Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling guns on employees as screams can be heard.

"We need the money! We need the money!" the suspects can be heard yelling.

Police say three out of the four suspects were armed, with two handguns and one semi-automatic rifle.

They were wearing gloves and face coverings and can be seen throwing the two cash registers to the ground and rummaging through them before taking off with one.

It's not clear how much money was taken.

"They were pretty much covered from head to toe, so it was very difficult for us to identify them," Kyle Police Assistant Chief Pedro F. Hernandez, Jr. said. "We're asking any citizens or anybody that may have been in the area at that time, did they observe any suspicious activities, especially a group of people, any vehicle leaving, maybe at a high rate of speed or leaving recklessly, leaving the parking lot around that time."

Police say a possible suspect vehicle is a light-colored SUV.

Hernandez says this type of crime is not very common in Kyle.

Police say general crime prevention tips for businesses include having cameras, situational awareness, and clear visibility.

"We ask businesses, all types of businesses as general crime prevention tip, don't cover the front windows to where your employees can't see people walking in. Don't cover them with product or with advertising or anything like that, keep that visibility open, that way people can see both in and out," Hernandez said.

Anyone with information on this crime or other related crimes are encouraged to contact Kyle Police Department Sergeant Keith Congdon, Jr. at 512-412-0153 or kcongdon@cityofkyle.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.