2 children, 3 adults hospitalized following multi-vehicle collision in Southeast Austin

Two children and three adults were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in southeast Austin Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the multi-vehicle collision in the 9100 block of FM 812 around 7:46 p.m.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene.

Two children were transported to Dell Children's with potentially serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Two adults were transported to St. David's South Austin with non-life-threatening injuries. One other adult was transported to Dell Seton with non-life-threatening injuries.

All patients involved were transported to area hospitals, says ATCEMS.

No further information is available.