2 children, 3 adults hospitalized following multi-vehicle collision in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two children and three adults were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in southeast Austin Sunday night.
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the multi-vehicle collision in the 9100 block of FM 812 around 7:46 p.m.
Multiple ambulances responded to the scene.
Two children were transported to Dell Children's with potentially serious but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.
Two adults were transported to St. David's South Austin with non-life-threatening injuries. One other adult was transported to Dell Seton with non-life-threatening injuries.
All patients involved were transported to area hospitals, says ATCEMS.
No further information is available.