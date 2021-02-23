Multiple IEDs discovered during arrest of Williamson County man

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives discovered explosives while making an arrest in the Paloma Lake neighborhood near Round Rock Tuesday.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, detectives arrested 47-year-old John Crawson for threatening a family members. They say the incident happened last month. While making the arrest, they found multiple improvised explosive devices inside Crawson’s Santa Barbara Loop home. Detectives could not say how many explosives were located or why they were in the home. Detectives say the threat did not involve explosives.

Booking photo of John Crawson courtesy Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Jason Braeutigam said approximately six nearby homes were evacuated. "We just wanted to take caution, as much caution as we could."

The sheriff’s office called in constables, the Austin Police Department Bomb Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to assist and precautions were taken to safeguard the neighborhood and adjacent homes. They spent hours at the home clearing explosives. All explosives were removed by 2:30 p.m.

A request for a temporary restraining order was also filed, but Tuesday it was unclear if that request had been granted, and if so, for how long.

John Carpenter, of Ace Locksmith Service said he had a 1 p.m. appointment at the home but of course, was unable to get inside. "I was supposed to rekey a house that was supposed to have an eviction happen." he told FOX 7 Austin.

Tuesday, Crawson remained in the Williamson County Jail. He is charged with making a terroristic threat against a family member, a third degree felony.