Multiple lanes closed on Ben White Blvd following fatal crash

First responders are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Ben White Boulevard. Multiple lanes have been closed on the roadway for the time being.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

According to ATCEMS, first responders with ATCEMS and APD are in the 7200 block of East Ben White Boulevard following a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. At least one person has been declared dead, according to ATCEMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

