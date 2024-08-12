Man killed in Bastrop; 2 people arrested: police

The Bastrop Police Department is investigating a murder that took place last month.

Bastrop police said on July 25, around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of SH 71 West.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead. He was identified as 42-year-old Robert Yarbrough.

Bastrop police arrested 53-year-old Keith Pennington and 37-year-old Nicholas Ray in connection to the murder.

Pennington was arrested for the murder of Yarbrough, and Ray was arrested for tampering with evidence.

Keith Pennington, 53

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with further information can contact Sgt. Robert Jordan or Detective Parr at 512-332-8600, or you can submit information to Blue Bonnet Crime Stoppers.