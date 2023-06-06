Search for killer of murdered Texas woman continues decades later

On August 25, 2004, 21-year-old Katara Johnson went about her day like any other.

An assistant manager at Taco Bell and a member of the First Baptist Church, Katara was dedicated and reliable, and she was beloved in her community. That evening, Katara worked the evening shift at Taco Bell, driving home afterward in her red Mitsubishi Lancer.

Just a few hours later, Taylor police would receive a call about a dead body.

Katara's grandmother, who lived nearby, noticed that her car was nowhere to be found that morning. Worried about her granddaughter, she checked inside the house, where she would discover that Katara had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Taylor police confirmed the homicide soon afterward.

Now, almost 19 years later, the case is still cold.

"She was an outgoing person that stood out in the community," said Williamson County Detective Craig Hunter. "Any information would help."

What happened after Katara's death offered few clues. Katara's car was stolen by the killers, only to be recovered several days later at Thorndale Pool, nearly 12 miles outside of Taylor.

"Somebody helped move her car… Someone drove it and abandoned it there," said Hunter. "Somebody knows something about that car, and we need that information."

Katara's car, like many other parts of her murder, remains a mystery. Over the years, police have investigated many aspects of the case, even submitting DNA samples from the crime scene in 2019. But nothing's turned up yet, and decades without any developments in Katara's case have left family and friends wanting for answers.

"I just don't understand why it happened or how it hasn't been solved yet," said A.J. Johnson, Katara's brother. "It's frustrating. It's upsetting."

Katara, a graduate of Taylor Middle and High School, was well-known and loved in her community. A talented basketball player, she had received a scholarship offer from McPherson College in Kansas. She declined the scholarship to stay close to her family, but she still aspired to further her education. She had hoped to try out for the basketball team at Huston-Tillotson College in September that same year, only weeks after her untimely death.

"She had to put her plans on hold, but it was always in her and I knew in my head that she was going to go somewhere," said Anessa Robinson, Katara's sister. "Someone robbed our family - we all lost something."

Today, Anessa and A.J. believe that someone in the community knows what happened.

"There is someone who knows who did this. There are multiple people who know who murdered my sister," Robinson said. "Whoever murdered my sister, they may be thinking in the moment that they've won, but they haven't."

"There are loyalties people are holding onto for not speaking up," Johnson said. "It's time to do the right thing."

Those with any information about Katara Johnson's murder should call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (512) 943-1300. Those with information that could lead to an arrest can also contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 and be eligible for a cash reward.