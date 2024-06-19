Murder-suicide in north Austin leaves husband, wife dead: APD

Police are investigating after a husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in north Austin.

Early Wednesday morning, at approximately 1:03 a.m., Austin police responded to a 911 call from 10612 Macmora Road. The call came from a man saying "My wife is in the bedroom. I'm outside."

Officers arrived and located 58-year-old Suzanne Bailey inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m.

Officers also located 53-year-old Joshua Lockwood in the backyard of the residence with a gunshot wound to the head. Lockwood was pronounced dead on scene at 1:28 a.m.

Investigating detectives found that Bailey had been shot by Lockwood, her husband, who then took his own life.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 26th homicide of 2024.