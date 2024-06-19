Dairy Queen windows shot by pellet gun, Kyle police investigating

The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a local business had its windows shot by a pellet gun.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, officers responded to a discharged firearm call at the Dairy Queen near RM 150. Officers arrived and found window damage believed to be caused by a pellet gun.

No injuries were reported and evidence has been collected from the scene for further investigation.

There are also no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Kyle Police at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers online.