Dairy Queen windows shot by pellet gun, Kyle police investigating
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a local business had its windows shot by a pellet gun.
Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, officers responded to a discharged firearm call at the Dairy Queen near RM 150. Officers arrived and found window damage believed to be caused by a pellet gun.
No injuries were reported and evidence has been collected from the scene for further investigation.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- Travis County DA will not prosecute sexual assault case from August 2020
- Man steals beer, strikes motorcyclist in hit-and-run in North Austin: police
- Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: Abbott announces $10K reward for information
There are also no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Kyle Police at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers online.