Mustang Ridge police officer hit during funeral procession in Austin

A Mustang Ridge Police Department officer has been involved in a crash on I-35.

Mustang Ridge Police Officer Jason Payne was riding on his motorcycle while escorting a funeral procession when the collision occurred, according to Mustang Ridge Police Chief Leonard Cantu.

The crash happened at around 11:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of northbound I-35 around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the University of Texas campus. Several lanes are shut down in the area.

The officer was reportedly taken to the hospital. The officer's condition is not known at this time.

"Mustang Ridge Police Officer Jason Payne was involved in a car accident earlier today while escorting a funeral procession. Officer Payne was riding on his motorcycle when this occurred," Chief Cantu said on Twitter. "Please keep him & family in your prayers. He is currently in surgery. Thank You Chief Cantu"

