Suspected drunk driver strikes Mustang Ridge police vehicle

The Brief Suspected drunk driver struck Mustang Ridge police vehicle overnight Driver arrested for DWI by DPS Driver was also uninsured and driving without a license



A suspected drunk driver was arrested for striking a Mustang Ridge police vehicle overnight.

What we know:

Police say that on Sept. 1 around 1 a.m., a police vehicle, which the department had had only about two months, was struck by a suspected drunk driver on E. Lone Star Road in Caldwell County.

The crash happened while the officer was investigating an unrelated incident.

No officers were in the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash or were injured as a result of the crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Mustang Ridge Police Department)

The driver and occupants of the other vehicle were injured, and one passenger was hospitalized. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage according to police.

Mustang Ridge police say the driver, who was arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated, also had no driver's license or insurance.

What we don't know:

Mustang Ridge police did not identify the person arrested or elaborate on the extent of the injuries sustained by the driver and other occupants.