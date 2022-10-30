Travis County authorities hold National Drug Take Back Day event

National Drug Take Back Day was on Saturday, Oct. 29. It was an event authorities say is more important than ever as the deadly opioid epidemic and fentanyl crisis continue to grow.

Central Texans could get rid of drugs, no questions asked, as local police hope to highlight the dangers posed by holding onto them.

Drop boxes were filled to the brim with unwanted medications Saturday as Travis County officials and the DEA teamed up to prevent them from turning deadly, or fuel addiction.

"This is a safe effective way for people to drop them off," said Sr. Dep. James Gray Neal, with Travis County Constable's Office.

Drug Take Back Day is a national effort that happens every October, aiming to keep prescriptions and other drugs out of the wrong hands, and out of the water supply.

"People come in with multiple bags filled with medications. They'll have a years worth waiting for this event to come up, because they know that it's here, and they can drop off," Neal said.

After the drugs are collected at each Travis County Constable's Office, they're combined and weighed before the DEA takes them to a site to be properly disposed of.

"So you want to dispose of that medication and not keep it around the house, especially if you have small children that could have access to it," Neal said.

And with the deadly fentanyl epidemic continuing to ravage Texas and the nation, constables say you can drop off non-prescription drugs as well, though if you suspect they contain fentanyl, please say so.

"If they want to dispose of narcotics from a family member, or they want to get rid of, they can turn it in for disposal, no questions asked," Neal said.

You can drop off unwanted medications Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., at any Travis County Constable's Office.

Many local police stations do the same thing.