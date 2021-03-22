NB, SB US 183 main lanes to close nightly for flyover construction

The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the US 183 main lanes nightly as crews install guardrails for the new southbound I-35 to southbound US 183 flyover.

Beginning Monday, March 22 through Wednesday, March 24, northbound and southbound US 183 main lanes will be closed each night at 11 p.m.

Northbound US 183 traffic will use the I-35/Lamar Boulevard exit and follow the frontage road to access the northbound US 183 main lanes after Georgian Drive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Southbound US 183 traffic will detour to the frontage road at the North I-35/Waco exit and reenter the main lanes at the Cameron Road entrance ramp.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m.

Also beginning Monday, March 22 through Wednesday, March 24, the southbound to northbound I-35 u-turn at US 183 will be closed nightly at 9 p.m. Southbound frontage road traffic will go through the signals at the I-35/US 183 interchange to access the northbound frontage road. The u-turn is expected to reopen by 5 a.m.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks the traveling public to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone. To learn more about the I-35 from Rundberg Lane to U.S. 290 East project you can go here.