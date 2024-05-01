'New Ivy League' colleges list released as legacy schools lose luster
As anti-Israel protests that began on Ivy League campuses continue to rage across the U.S., Forbes has released a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.
In a report this week, Forbes declared that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses" and has for years, noting the traditional elite institutions are seeing their reputations increasingly tarnished by anti-Israel agitators.
The publication, known for tracking the net worth of the world's wealthiest people, unveiled what it called the "New Ivies."
After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.
Here are the "New Ivies," 10 public and 10 private listed in alphabetical order, according to Forbes.
Students walk across the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Credit: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
The list includes the University of Florida, which was praised for declaring it is "not a daycare" for rule-breaking protesters
"This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences," said university spokesman Steve Orlando.
Public Ivies:
Binghamton University
Georgia Institute of Technology
University of Florida
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Maryland - College Park
University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
University of Texas - Austin
University of Virginia
University of Wisconsin - Madison
Private Ivies:
Boston College
Carnegie Mellon University
Emory University
Georgetown University
Johns Hopkins University
Northwestern University
Rice University
University of Notre Dame
University of Southern California
Vanderbilt University
Forbes noted that it excluded military academies in its analysis, and California colleges were excluded because they do not consider standardized test scores.