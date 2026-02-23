Abbott steps up Texas security amid Mexico unrest after killing of cartel leader

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has told the state Department of Public Safety to increase security in the state, especially along the southern border with Mexico. The state’s Fusion Center has also been activated to monitor social media and reports of suspicious activity. Abbott's order comes amid violence in Mexico after the country’s military killed a cartel leader over the weekend.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state Department of Public Safety to step up security efforts, especially along the southern border with Mexico.

Abbott’s order comes amid violence that has erupted in Mexico after the country’s military killed the leader of what authorities have said is Mexico’s most powerful cartel.

What we know:

According to Abbott, the Texas DPS will surge troopers, rangers and criminal investigators to the southern border to, among other things, apprehend criminals and prevent spillover activity from Mexico.

The order also calls for an increase in marine and aircraft operations along the border, as well as activation of the Texas Fusion Center to monitor social media and reports of suspicious activity.

What they're saying:

"Mexican drug cartels pose a significant threat to public safety and national security," Abbott said. "By increasing proactive efforts to defend against cartel violence, Texas will continue to utilize every tool and strategy to protect our state and our nation. We will not cower to criminals who impose terror on our fellow Texans and Americans."

Abbott has also urged Texans to closely monitor warnings from the U.S. State Department.

The backstory:

Mexican authorities said Sunday that an operation by the country’s Army was meant to capture Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Authorities reported that Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, died while being flown to Mexico City after the operation.

According to officials, Oseguera Cervantes’ death has led cartel members to set fires and block roads.

The Associated Press reported Monday that at least 25 members of the Mexican National Guard have been killed in Jalisco in six separate attacks.