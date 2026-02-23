More than 100K Central Texans cast early votes as primary tensions flare

The Brief More than one million voters have cast their ballots across the state during early voting Central Texans are playing a part in that surge, data shows Much of the focus has been centered around the Democratic match-up between James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett



As early voting enters its second week, more than one million voters have cast their ballots across the state.

Central Texans are playing a part in that surge, as well over 100,000 people have taken part in early voting since it opened on Feb. 17.

What they're saying:

As of Monday, Feb. 23, Travis County reported that over 75,000 votes had been tallied. In Williamson County, more than 35,000 votes had already been submitted, followed by Hays County, which reported over 14,000 votes received.

"Texas is an early voting state. We’ve always been ahead of the curve in early voting. This year in particular, we’re seeing a lot of early voting in primaries, more so than in 2022," says Brian Smith, a political science professor at St. Edward’s University. "For a mid-year election, there usually isn't a lot of excitement, but this time around, we have two real top-tier races for the Democratic and Republican Senate nominations."

Much of that focus has been centered around the Democratic match-up between James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett, which in the past few weeks has come to blows.

Lone Star Rising PAC, a super PAC supporting Talarico, has recently begun airing smear ads targeting Crockett and questioning her ability as a contender against Republicans in the general election. The advertisement closes by saying, "If she wins, we lose."

Crockett’s campaign has since responded with its own smear ad, targeting questionable sources of funding for Talarico’s super PAC. The advertisement claims that a billionaire-funded super PAC is spending $5.4 million in "dark money" to support Talarico.

For Brian Smith, he says waves of smear ads are now the new norm amongst political candidates.

"We know the negative ads are often more memorable and actually more informative because if you make an accusation. You have to back it up with the data," Smith said.

Crockett’s dark money funding claim was further continued Monday as her campaign released a statement, which said in part:

"Latest FEC filings show billionaire AI investor Reid Hoffman is a top funder of Talarico’s Super PAC. Reid Hoffman is named in the Epstein Files and has been to multiple Epstein properties, including the island. While Hoffman poured money directly into the Talarico Super PAC, more than $3.7 million came from a layered network of shady dark money Super PACs. This means the source of the funds and the identities of the other mega-donors are concealed. Just like the perpetrators in the Epstein Files have been concealed."

At a rally in San Marcos on Monday, Talarico responded to the dark money funding allegations, as he told reporters, "Again, those Super PACs are not donating to our campaign. I legally have no influence on an outside group, whether they’re supporting me, whether they’re against me, whether they’re neutral in the race, all I have control over is my campaign."

He also added that instead of placing the blame on fellow candidates, focus should be placed on the files themselves.

"I don’t know anything about outside groups and what they do, and I think instead of attacking our fellow Democrats, we should be focused on getting to the bottom of the Epstein case," Talarico said.