New Mexico authorities searching for 14-year-old that may be in Texas

article

New Mexico authorities are searching for missing 14-year-old Kaden Freeman who may have traveled to Texas.

Freeman was last seen in Albuquerque on March 12, 2022. He is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" and weighs 125 lbs.

Officials believe Freeman may either still be near his local area or may have traveled to Roswell or Clovis, New Mexico, or Amarillo, Texas. Police say if anyone locates Freeman, to not approach him and immediately contact law enforcement.

If anyone has any information on Freeman's whereabouts, call 911, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department in New Mexico at 1-505-798-7000, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.