New pirate ship setting sail on Lake Conroe

Ahoy mate! The Jolly Pirates tour is the newest addition to 1097 Watersports on Lake Conroe, a 45 passenger pirate ship.

You can rent the whole ship or just grab a few friends for some fun in the sun. Captain Lee, Leroy Herbert, whose family is from the Caribbean, said this was much needed on the lake. Their family is all about good vibes and being safe.

The boat features two levels that includes plenty of shade. The boat will go out for one and a half hour excursions and includes refreshments. You can bring your own onboard as well.

For the kids, they feature adventures such as finding the mermaid and looking for treasure.

For adults, the party is turned up to the max. Plenty of music for everyone to enjoy and lots of dancing is suggested.

There is already a waiting list on their website for the kickoff, which will be happening on the weekend of July 15.

In addition to the pirate ship, they also have jet skis, pontoon boats, paddle boards, kayaks, banana boats and much more.

