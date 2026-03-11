Texas midwife's license suspended after deaths of mother, infant

article

The Brief A Georgetown midwife’s license was suspended after a mother and infant died in 2023. State regulators say her conduct posed a risk to patients’ safety. The suspension is an emergency action; she cannot practice unless a court restores her license.



A Texas midwife has had her license suspended after a mother and an infant died in her care, a state regulation agency announced Wednesday.

According to the release, the midwife was quoted in a discussion about severe complications in her work "not concerning" her.

Midwife's license suspended

What we know:

Salli M. Gonzalez, of Georgetown, has had her midwife license suspended by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. She's prohibited from practicing unless a court restores her license, the department said Wednesday.

The suspension, which the TDLR called an emergency action, resulted from an investigation into two clients who died — an infant in February 2023, and a mother in April 2023 — who were in the care of Gonzalez.

TDLR also said they were informed of a social media conversation Gonzalez had with another midwife, in which they discussed "several complications that would typically require a transfer recommendation under Texas Midwifery Law and Rules." In response, Gonzalez reportedly stated, "Those things are not concerning to me."

The department said Gonzalez behavior could place clients at risk, which led them to take emergency action.

What they're saying:

"TDLR’s responsibility is to protect the health and safety of Texans," said TDLR Executive Director Courtney Arbour. "When a license holder’s conduct poses a risk to the public, TDLR will take action to protect Texans."