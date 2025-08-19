New school zones now in effect in Liberty Hill: police

article

The Brief New school zones in place along SH 29 in Liberty Hill One is near Louine Noble Elementary and Liberty Hill Middle School One is near Liberty Hill High School



Two new school zones are now in place in Liberty Hill.

What we know:

The Liberty Hill Police Department says the two school zones are along SH 29.

The first one runs between the 12700 block, just past the Starbucks, and the 13500 block, near the Re/Max office.

This zone appears to be for Louine Noble Elementary School and Liberty Hill Middle School.

A second zone is also in place near Liberty Hill High School, also on SH 29, but LHPD said the exact start and end points have not been marked yet.