'Items of evidentiary interest' found in Porterdale search for woman missing since 2016

Local law enforcement and the FBI searched a property on South Board Street in Porterdale in Newton County on Thursday in connection to the 2016 disappearance of Morgan Bauer, who was 19 at the time, according to officials.

During a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, they confirmed that the search is for the remains of Morgan Bauer based on new information received recently and revealed that they have retrieved "items of evidentiary interest." Other than that, officials said they could not reveal additional information, and they aren't sure how long the search will take to complete because it is a large property.

The current owners of the property are cooperating with the investigation, according to officials. There are multiple agencies, including Porterdale Police Department, Peoria Police Department (Illinois), Newton County Sheriff's Office, Atlanta Police Department, GBI and FBI, involved in the investigation.

MOVE TO ATLANTA

Bauer had moved to the Atlanta area from Aberdeen, South Dakota, in February 2016 to live with someone she met on Craigslist. According to her mother, she made a deal to live with that person to clean their home until she found her own place to live.

JOB AT ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB

That arrangement did not work out and Bauer reportedly found a job as a dancer at The Top of Gainesville club in Hall County. It is believed she was staying at various motels at the time of her disappearance, just two weeks after her arrival in the metro Atlanta area.

MORGAN DISAPPEARS

Police initially believed that she disappeared on Feb. 25 after a shift at the club. But, it was later discovered that she posted a video to social media from a park in Porterdale Yellow River Park on Feb. 26. A man can be seen following Bauer in the video. That video has been widely shared on social media. It was the last time that Bauer posted anything on social media.

Until her disappearance, Bauer was very active on social media and her family says she was not in her character to not make contact with them or her friends.

REWARD OFFERED

A $10,000 reward for information related to her disappearance was offered in 2019 and the family returned to Porterdale earlier this year for a vigil at the Porterdale park. Her family has continued to search for her since her disappearance in 2016.

SEARCH IN PORTERDALE

The property that was searched on Thursday isn't far from the park where Bauer reportedly made the video on Feb. 26. The connection between Bauer and the property is unknown at this time.