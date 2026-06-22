New World screwworm in Texas: New cases detected

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The Brief Federal officials have confirmed 14 cases of the destructive New World screwworm in Texas and one in New Mexico, all affecting domestic animals. Governor Abbott has activated the Texas State Emergency Operations Center, and strict movement quarantines are now in place for warm-blooded animals across 10 Texas counties. While the larvae feed on living tissue and pose a massive threat to livestock, officials state the health risk to the public remains low.



Federal officials have confirmed a total of 14 cases of New World screwworm in Texas as of June 22, 2026.

Growing outbreak

The first case of New World screwworm in the United States was reported on June 3, 2026. Since then, the country has recorded 15 total cases across two states, all found in domestic animals rather than wildlife.

Currently, New Mexico has recorded one case, while Texas accounts for the remaining 14. The most recent infections emerged in Edwards County (two cattle) and Crockett County (one sheep).

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said updates will be provided as additional cases are confirmed. The agency has established a public information page and said situation reports will be updated daily when new detections occur.

Quarantine in place

There is currently a quarantine in place due to an established New World Screwworm Infested Zone in parts of the following Texas counties: Edwards, Gillespie, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Sutton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Zavala.

According to the Executive Director Orders issued, all warm-blooded animals in a zone may not move out of the zone without prior authorization from the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC).

View the zone map.

Warm-blooded animals moving outside an infested zone must contact the TAHC to set up an inspection. During this inspection, an animal health official will fill out an animal movement certificate listing the product used for prevention or treatment and the animals' official ID. This certificate will need to accompany the animal movement. Additional guidance can be provided during an initial inspection request call to TAHC.

Gov. Greg Abbott has activated the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to support the state’s response to a reemergence of the New World screwworm, a destructive livestock pest the state previously eradicated decades ago.

What is New World Screwworm?

The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, posing a significant threat to livestock, wildlife and, in rare cases, humans.

Officials advised livestock owners and veterinarians to remain vigilant and report suspected infestations to the appropriate authorities. The Texas Animal Health Commission handles livestock-related cases, while the Texas Department of State Health Services oversees human infestation reports.

Identifying the New World screwworm

New World screwworm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) on Friday, Jun 06, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The New World screwworm fly looks similar to other flies. It can be identified through its large orange eyes, yellow face, metallic blue body, and three stripes along its back.

Are humans at risk?

Though the risk to the public remains low, people can sometimes get an NWS infestation if they visit areas where the fly is present, such as Mexico, Central America or parts of South America and the Caribbean. People who do the following in areas with NWS might be at greater risk of infestation:

People who sleep outdoors during the day (unhoused, campers)

People who primarily work outdoors

Ranchers and those who work with animals

People with an open wound

Those with diabetes or other skin conditions

DSHS urges people to take precautions by following these steps to prevent NWS infestation:

Keep open wounds clean and covered

Sleep indoors or in screened shelters, and keep window screens in good repair

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to prevent scrapes and insect bites

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent to prevent insect bites

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin, which is an insecticide and repellent.

People who see or feel larvae in or on their wounds should immediately contact their healthcare provider. If you think you might have been exposed to C. hominivorax or think you might have an NWS infestation, contact your healthcare provider.