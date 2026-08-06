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Screwworm cases in Texas continue climbing

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FOX Local
Pets and Animals
Updated August 6, 2026 11:21 AM CDT Published August 6, 2026 11:19 AM CDT
Screwworm in Texas: How to keep pets safe
Screwworm in Texas: How to keep pets safe

Screwworm in Texas: How to keep pets safe

Animal welfare leaders and veterinarians across Texas are warning pet owners to remain vigilant as the state battles an escalating outbreak of the New World screwworm.

The Brief

    • The U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that 45 cases of New World screwworm have been reported in the country, with 44 of those being reported in Texas.
    • The most recent case in Texas was reported Wednesday in Terrell County.
    • All five active screwworm cases are in Texas, according to the data.

AUSTIN, Texas - A new case of screwworm was reported in Texas this week, bringing the total reported cases in the state this year to 44.

What we know:

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the most recent Texas case was reported Wednesday in a sheep in Terrell County. 

In addition to Terrell County, active New World screwworm cases in Texas include one each in Sutton and Starr counties and two in Brewster County. 

Related

Texas agricultural officials issue emergency quarantines across 21 counties for screwworm parasite
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Texas agricultural officials issue emergency quarantines across 21 counties for screwworm parasite

Federal and state agricultural officials have confirmed that the number of New World screwworm cases in the United States has reached 26, as Texas authorities issue a wave of emergency quarantine orders to contain the flesh-eating parasite's expansion into Deep South Texas.

Dig deeper:

The Texas Animal Health Commission has instituted movement restrictions for animals in parts of the state to help prevent the spread of the parasite.

A map maintained by the agency shows infested zones stretching from the San Angelo area to the southern border.

New World screwworm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) on Friday, Jun 06, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Michael Miller/Texas A&amp;M AgriLife)

The backstory:

The New World screwworm comes from a parasitic fly. Its larvae burrow into warm-blooded animals and feed on their flesh, causing severe and often fatal wounds.

The Source: Information in this story came from the USDA, the Texas Animal Health Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

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