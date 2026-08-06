Screwworm cases in Texas continue climbing

The Brief The U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that 45 cases of New World screwworm have been reported in the country, with 44 of those being reported in Texas. The most recent case in Texas was reported Wednesday in Terrell County. All five active screwworm cases are in Texas, according to the data.



A new case of screwworm was reported in Texas this week, bringing the total reported cases in the state this year to 44.

What we know:

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the most recent Texas case was reported Wednesday in a sheep in Terrell County.

In addition to Terrell County, active New World screwworm cases in Texas include one each in Sutton and Starr counties and two in Brewster County.

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Dig deeper:

The Texas Animal Health Commission has instituted movement restrictions for animals in parts of the state to help prevent the spread of the parasite.

A map maintained by the agency shows infested zones stretching from the San Angelo area to the southern border.

New World screwworm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) on Friday, Jun 06, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The backstory:

The New World screwworm comes from a parasitic fly. Its larvae burrow into warm-blooded animals and feed on their flesh, causing severe and often fatal wounds.