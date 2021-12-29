New Year's Eve at ACL Live show featuring Spoon canceled due to COVID

article

Officials say New Year's Eve at ACL Live has been canceled due to COVID. The show was to be held December 31 and feature performances from Spoon with John Doe Folk Trio and Sweet Spirit.

Spoon released a message on ACL Live's website saying, "We’re beyond bummed to report that due to COVID cases amongst artists on the bill as well as the extremely sharp rise in COVID cases in the Austin community, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve show at ACL Live. We hate it. We all needed this show on multiple levels and we wanted nothing more than to celebrate the end of this year with you."

"We realize that many of you were planning to travel to Austin for this gig and we’re especially sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. Thank you to all for buying tickets in the first place and for planning to spend your New Year Eve with us," the band added.

The band ended its message saying, "Here's hoping that there will be some calm and lots of shows in the not so distant future."

Ticketholders will be emailed directly with refund options and Spoon says it is working on setting up dates for later spring.

