No water at most of Northeast Early College High School due to leak

article

Water is not running for most of Northeast Early College High School due to a leak. Austin Independent School District says it's not clear when water will be running again throughout the school, but some sections do have water including the band hall, theater, and the 500 wing.

Officials say students will have access to three working restrooms throughout the day and 25 portable restrooms have also been delivered to help with capacity. 4,000 bottles of water have also been delivered to campus to use for drinking or handwashing as needed.

Electricity and gas still work, so kitchens will be able to serve lunch. 10 temporary hand sinks have been set up for kitchen staff.

Officials say they will provide an update when the situation has been resolved.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter