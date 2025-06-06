Non-profit mobile clothing closet helps those in need

The Brief Local non-profit donating second-hand clothes to those in need Thrift-ish is a mobile clothing closet for the homeless



For those who are cleaning out their closets this summer break and wondering where you can drop off your used clothes, a local non-profit is happy to take them off your hands.

The backstory:

The homeless crisis in Austin continues to grow and local non-profits are trying to do their part to address the issue, so Marcella Lopez came up with the idea to start a non-profit called Thrift-ish which is a mobile clothing closet for the homeless.

"I started with the passion for clothing and then I was a struggling mom that needed clothes so that's where the second hand came in," says Marcella Lopez, founder of Thrift-ish.

Lopez says while being able to give people clothes may seem like a small gesture, a little goes a long way.

"This organization is a little bit of everything, a little of spirituality, a little a bit of humanity, of love, of fashion, of image, of clothing, so it intersects in so many ways," says Lopez.

"So, clothing travels. It has a story. So, we're happy to share where that travel where that story and where that story will travel and carry on," says Lopez.

Just like these clothes are getting a second chance, so are the people.

"We also do events, business events, so we'll give out business attire for hiring events, we've given out formal wear, but our organization is a mobile closet that serves those that are in need of specific clothing or if they just want a shopping experience," says Lopez.

What you can do:

Lopez says they're able to keep Thrift-ish open is thanks to the support of the community.

"We always take donations. Men's donations are the biggest need. So, men, if you got clothing, bring them in. We also need money. If you know people in high places, got friends with money, it'd be nice to have another trailer. We'd be able to do more work," says Lopez.

If you're interested in learning more about how you can take part in the non-profit, you can click here.