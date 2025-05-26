Nonverbal boy found in Leander: sheriff

article

The Brief Nonverbal boy found in Leander neighborhood Boy is approximately 7-10 years old Sheriff's office says to call 911 if you recognize him



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a child found in a Leander neighborhood Monday afternoon.

What we know:

WCSO shared the alert on Facebook at around 5:18 p.m. May 26.

WCSO says that the boy is nonverbal and approximately between seven and 10 years old.

The boy was found in the Larkspur neighborhood of Leander.

What you can do:

If you recognize the boy, WCSO says to call 911.