Person rescued after being pinned in vehicle in North Austin crash

A person was transported to the hospital after being pinned in a vehicle involved in a North Austin crash early Sunday morning.

ATCEMS responded just after 2 a.m. August 21 to the crash at Parmer Lane and the southbound ramp of MoPac where a person was pinned in a vehicle and crews were working to get them out.

The person was declared a trauma alert and was transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries.