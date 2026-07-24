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3 Texas flooding deaths confirmed as high water remains in parts of state

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FOX Local
Weather
Published July 24, 2026 1:26 PM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 1:26 PM CDT
FILE – Heavy showers cause flash flooding in CTX
FILE – Heavy showers cause flash flooding in CTX

FILE – Heavy showers cause flash flooding in CTX

Heavy rain is creating problems across Central Texas. Barton Springs is temporarily closed because of flooding and several roads have flooded.

The Brief

    • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed a third death related to flooding that ravaged the state last week.
    • Abbott said the third death happened in Val Verde County.
    • Water remains high downstream of the Hill Country where the worst of the flooding occurred.

COTULLA, Texas - The death toll from flooding that ravaged Texas last week has climbed to three.

What we know:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed at a news conference Friday that the third death happened in Val Verde County. He said the victim had driven into floodwater.

Flooding in the Hill Country of Texas also killed John Mark Steward in Kerr County and a 74-year-old man in Uvalde County.

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Texas flooding: What we know about 2 people killed in Hill Country
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Texas flooding: What we know about 2 people killed in Hill Country

At least two people have been killed in this week’s flooding in the Texas Hill Country, just a little more than a year after a similar event killed more than 100 people in the region.

By the numbers:

Abbott also said the number of homes damaged by the flooding is growing as the water moves downstream from the hardest hit area. 

According to the governor, 48 homes in Cotulla, 28 homes in Dimmit County and one home in McMullen County have been damaged or destroyed. He said that number is expected to rise as the water recedes.

That brings the total number of homes across the state that have been impacted by flooding to over 700.

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Hundreds of homes damaged by Texas floods as concerns remain downstream
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Hundreds of homes damaged by Texas floods as concerns remain downstream

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged by last week's floods in the Texas Hill Country, and while recovery is underway, dangerous conditions remain across Central Texas as floodwaters continue moving downstream.

What they're saying:

Abbott praised officials in La Salle County, where Cotulla is located, for their efforts to protect the population. He said they were knocking on doors to give people instructions before the water along the Nueces River started to rise.

"What they did truly saved lives," Abbott said.

Flipped vehicles rest against a building after flooding in Central Texas in July 2026.

Flipped vehicles rest against a building after flooding in Central Texas in July 2026.

What's next:

Officials said flooding is still happening as water continues moving downstream. They urged people to observe barricades and stay out of high water.

The Source: Information in this story came from a news conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and previous FOX Local reporting.

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