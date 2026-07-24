3 Texas flooding deaths confirmed as high water remains in parts of state

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed a third death related to flooding that ravaged the state last week. Abbott said the third death happened in Val Verde County. Water remains high downstream of the Hill Country where the worst of the flooding occurred.



The death toll from flooding that ravaged Texas last week has climbed to three.

What we know:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed at a news conference Friday that the third death happened in Val Verde County. He said the victim had driven into floodwater.

Flooding in the Hill Country of Texas also killed John Mark Steward in Kerr County and a 74-year-old man in Uvalde County.

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By the numbers:

Abbott also said the number of homes damaged by the flooding is growing as the water moves downstream from the hardest hit area.

According to the governor, 48 homes in Cotulla, 28 homes in Dimmit County and one home in McMullen County have been damaged or destroyed. He said that number is expected to rise as the water recedes.

That brings the total number of homes across the state that have been impacted by flooding to over 700.

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What they're saying:

Abbott praised officials in La Salle County, where Cotulla is located, for their efforts to protect the population. He said they were knocking on doors to give people instructions before the water along the Nueces River started to rise.

"What they did truly saved lives," Abbott said.

Flipped vehicles rest against a building after flooding in Central Texas in July 2026.

What's next:

Officials said flooding is still happening as water continues moving downstream. They urged people to observe barricades and stay out of high water.