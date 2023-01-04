Vehicle with child inside stolen in North Austin, police search for suspect

article

The Austin Police Department (APD) released a composite drawing of the man who stole a car with an 8-year-old inside. The child was found safe about three miles away from the scene.

Police said on Nov. 30, 2022, around 4 p.m., officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings at 13000 N IH 35 SVRD SB.

When officers arrived, they learned a parent was picking up food and left the car running with an 8-year-old inside.

The suspect entered the car and drove away with the child inside. The 8-year-old was dropped off three miles from the restaurant on the sidewalk, police said.

A composite drawing of the suspect was not provided until recently.

Later that day, detectives found some items the suspect threw out of the car in the Riverside Drive and Pleasant Valley area. Although the vehicle was recovered the next day, detectives are still looking for the suspect.

He was described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5'10 with a medium build, and had a tattoo on the right side of this face and tattoos on the right arm. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black wave cap.

Anyone with any information should call 9-1-1, or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.