Austin police investigating North Austin homicide

Austin police are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night in north Austin.

Police responded to a stabbing and shooting hotshot call at 11:18 p.m. Friday evening at 8807 Redfield Lane, an apartment complex in north Austin.

When officers arrived on scene they found a victim with obvious signs of trauma to the body and began CPR. Despite life-saving measures from officers, the person died at the scene.

Police are still searching for a suspect. There is no victim information available.

The case is currently under investigation.