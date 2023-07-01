Austin police investigating North Austin homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night in north Austin.
Police responded to a stabbing and shooting hotshot call at 11:18 p.m. Friday evening at 8807 Redfield Lane, an apartment complex in north Austin.
When officers arrived on scene they found a victim with obvious signs of trauma to the body and began CPR. Despite life-saving measures from officers, the person died at the scene.
Police are still searching for a suspect. There is no victim information available.
The case is currently under investigation.