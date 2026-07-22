North Austin shooting: Mother seeks justice in son's death

The Brief A mother is speaking out after her son was killed in a deadly North Austin shooting Police say the suspect, who left the area, is unidentified. They say what led up to the shooting isn't clear She is also calling for an end to gun violence



A mother is speaking out after her 18-year-old son was shot and killed on East Braker Lane on July 4.

No suspects have been identified yet.

Related article

The backstory:

Antonio Cleveland Jr, 18, graduated from Hendrickson High School last year. His mother, Sharamie Robinson, says he was in ROTC, wrestling, and football.

"He was an athlete, he was a protector, he was a friend," she said.

Robinson says the last time she saw her son was the day before his death. The next day, on July 4, he went to an event for his uncle at a park. Later that night, Robinson got the call no parent wanted to get.

Police say Cleveland was shot outside Otro Pedo Sports Bar and taken to a hospital.

"They told me that he had gone into cardiac arrest. After that, that was it. I didn't get to tell my baby goodbye. I didn't get to talk to him," Robinson said.

Police say the suspect, who left the area, is unidentified. They say what led up to the shooting isn't clear.

"I'm just going by what people, or hearsay pretty much. What I'm hearing is my baby wasn't involved in anything," she said.

Robinson is asking anyone who knows something to speak up.

"If you know the person, if you know people that were there, encourage them, because it could be y'all next. Y'all would want somebody to talk. It could be y'all's parents in my shoes. It's got to start somewhere, somebody's got to say something," Robinson said. "Let me actually lay my baby to rest, because right now my baby's never going to rest until they're caught."

Antonio Cleveland Jr, 18

She wants people to talk to their kids about gun violence and is reminding others that seeing violence on social media is not normal.

"The gun violence has to stop, it has to stop. Parents shouldn't have to go through this. Innocent bystanders shouldn't have to keep on losing life because other people want to deal with gang violence or gun violence. It has to stop," she said.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit a tip anonymously. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest.