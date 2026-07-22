Texas extends deadline for flood-related SNAP replacement benefits

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The Brief Flood-affected SNAP recipients in nine Texas counties now have until Aug. 3 to request replacement benefits. The benefits cover food bought with SNAP that was lost or spoiled because of flooding or related power outages. Approved replacement funds should be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days.



The federal government has granted a Texas request to extend the deadline for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who were impacted by July flooding.

What we know:

SNAP recipients in Bandera, Blanco, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, Uvalde and Val Verde counties have until Aug. 3 to apply for replacement benefits.

What they're saying:

"Families who lost food in the recent floods now have more time to request SNAP replacement benefits," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "This deadline extension through August 3 will help put meals on the table for those in need."

The replacement benefits allow those SNAP recipients to request a reimbursement for groceries purchased with SNAP that were spoiled, destroyed or lost because of the flooding or related power outages.

The replacement funds should be added to Lone Star Cards within two business days of receiving the request.

How to request replacement SNAP benfits

To request replacement SNAP benefits, recipients are asked to visit a nearby Health and Human Services Commission office. If unable to visit an office because of age, disability or distance and mail form H1855 to Texas Health and Human Services.

"HHSC is committed to helping Texans affected by the devastating flooding in July," HHS Executive Commissioner Stephanie Muth said. "These replacement benefits will help ensure feeding their families is one less worry as they focus on recovering and rebuilding."