APD looking for man who stabbed victim multiple times in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say stabbed someone multiple times in North Austin last month.
What we know:
The assault happened on Dec. 8 around 2:16 p.m. in the 9700 block of N Lamar Boulevard between W Longspur Boulevard and Rutland Drive.
The suspect followed the victim around the corner of a building, pulled out a knife and stabbed them multiple times.
The victim suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, says APD.
(Austin Police Department)
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male Spanish speaker in his 40s with a medium build and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.
APD says he is known to frequent the area.
What we don't know:
It's currently unknown what led to the stabbing or what connection the suspect had to the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact APD at 512-974-4429.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or at 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department