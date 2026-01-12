APD looking for man who stabbed victim multiple times in North Austin

The Brief APD investigating North Austin stabbing Suspect followed victim around a building, stabbed them multiple times Known to frequent the North Lamar/Rutland/Longspur area



The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say stabbed someone multiple times in North Austin last month.

What we know:

The assault happened on Dec. 8 around 2:16 p.m. in the 9700 block of N Lamar Boulevard between W Longspur Boulevard and Rutland Drive.

The suspect followed the victim around the corner of a building, pulled out a knife and stabbed them multiple times.

The victim suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, says APD.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male Spanish speaker in his 40s with a medium build and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black jacket and blue jeans.

APD says he is known to frequent the area.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led to the stabbing or what connection the suspect had to the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD at 512-974-4429.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or at 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.