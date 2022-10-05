Police link 9 different robberies in North Austin to suspect

The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit potentially linked nine robberies in North Austin to one suspect.

Police said the string of robberies happened between Sept. 19-Oct. 4 and at Northgate, 300-1800 W Rundberg, North Plaza and Research Blvd area.

Police created a map showing the different areas that have been robbed by the suspect

The suspect is described as a Black male, possibly in his mid-30s, about 6’0'-6’3' and has a muscular build.

During the robberies the suspect wears dark clothing, has a face covering and sometimes wears gloves. Police said the man has also brought a machete, firearm, and bat throughout the string of robberies.

"As a reminder, residents in this area should be especially aware of their surroundings as some victims have been seriously injured and hospitalized. Most of the victims have been Hispanic or non-English speaking. The suspect has been seen testing door knobs at various complexes in the area, along with car doors," police said.

Some safety tips:

Lock all doors including patio doors, front doors, car doors, gates

Report any suspicious persons to 911- if you see someone carrying a machete, relay that to dispatch and reference this robbery suspect, so patrol can respond quickly

Stay off your phone while walking through parking lots and be aware and observant of your surroundings

Try to have someone with you while walking to and from your vehicle in parking lots.

Remind your apartment management to ensure the surveillance cameras are working

Open up a bank account. Do not carry large amounts of cash on you!

If you have a surveillance camera/doorbell that may have suspicious activity from this area regarding the described suspect, please reach out to the APD Robbery tip-line

At this time, police said they do not have any other information on the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.