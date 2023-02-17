Suspects rob, attack man outside North Austin home: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for two people they say robbed and attacked a man outside a North Austin home in January.

The suspects are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for the incident that happened on Jan. 13 just after 9:30 p.m. outside a home in the 9600 block of New Foundland Circle.

One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and pistol-whipped the victim in his driveway, says APD. After hitting him, a second suspect began kicking the victim while attempting to take his belongings. The pair left the location in a red Nissan SUV, heading north on New Foundland Circle.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Hispanic male

Thin to medium build

5’7" to 5’10" tall

He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue hoodie with the word "Blaze" in front, dark cargo pants, and running shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as:

Hispanic male

Thin to medium build

5’7" to 5’10" tall

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, hat, and a mask.

APD says no photo is available of the second suspect.

Photo of Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.