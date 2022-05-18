North Austin mobile home fire injures 6 people

The Austin Fire Department is investigating what started a mobile home fire in North Austin that left six people injured.

The fire happened just before 11:45 p.m. on May 17 on Research Boulevard near North Lamar.

AFD says two mobile homes were on fire when they arrived.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports that six people were taken to the hospital, three of them are children.

One of the adult victims has critical injuries and one adult and two children have serious injuries.