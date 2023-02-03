North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week.

TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. Law enforcement found Walker with multiple gunshot wounds and Walker was pronounced dead outside an apartment unit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation indicates Walker was targeted, says TCSO.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Walker, who he associates with or what happened the night he was killed call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.